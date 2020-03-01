Barclays PLC Buys 15,112 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

