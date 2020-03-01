Barclays PLC Buys 98,154 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perspecta worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $24.97 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

