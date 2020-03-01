Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of American Assets Trust worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Assets Trust by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

