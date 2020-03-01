Barclays PLC Has $5.73 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $79.43 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

