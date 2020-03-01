Barclays PLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $43.24 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.