Barclays PLC Has $6.29 Million Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.44 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

