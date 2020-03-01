Barclays PLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of American States Water worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.13. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. American States Water’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

