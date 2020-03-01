Barclays PLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190,738 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 51.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,248 shares of company stock worth $15,719,813. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.71 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

