Barclays PLC Increases Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

