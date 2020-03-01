Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 64,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,610,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,080,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 108,315 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $74.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.62.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock worth $19,715,966. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

