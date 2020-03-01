Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,546 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.30% of Matador Resources worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

