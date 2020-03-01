Barclays PLC Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Exponent worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,134 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

