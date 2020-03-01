Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $376.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $241.74 and a 12-month high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total transaction of $2,338,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

