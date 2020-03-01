Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 631.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 294,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

