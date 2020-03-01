Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,695 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

