Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock traded up $10.23 on Friday, reaching $190.88. 4,329,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,053. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 152.60% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.