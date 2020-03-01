Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 565,707 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 274,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNED opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.