Beacon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $154.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $99,264.00 and $154.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007539 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,315,508 coins and its circulating supply is 1,180,687 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.