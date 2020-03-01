Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Beam has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006714 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $30.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,264,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

