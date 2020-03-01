BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $356,209.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000224 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,384,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

