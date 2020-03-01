Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:BZH opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

