Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 17.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.82 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day moving average of $258.94.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.