Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 63,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after buying an additional 89,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

