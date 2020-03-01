BetProtocol Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $515,385.00 and approximately $56,687.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,506,849 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

