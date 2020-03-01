Bezant Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $97,706.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

