BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of BGC Partners worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

