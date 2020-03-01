BHEX Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. BHEX Token has a total market capitalization of $23.45 million and $2.08 million worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BHEX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges including BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token Profile

BHEX Token's total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and BHEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

