Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $9.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

