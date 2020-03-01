BidiPass Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $1.45 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.