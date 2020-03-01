Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $68.48 million and $63.09 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 68,276,679 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

