Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.39. 2,372,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.22. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.85.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.