BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

BMRN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.47 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the second quarter. NGAM Advisors L.P. now owns 15,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

