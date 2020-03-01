Bionic (BNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,500.00

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Bionic has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Bionic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. Bionic has a market capitalization of $10,645.00 and approximately $4,500.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00424193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012269 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012494 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bionic

Bionic is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Bionic

Bionic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

