Bismuth Price Hits $0.0688 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $945,146.00 and approximately $1,675.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.