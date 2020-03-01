BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $262,639.00 and $118,983.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040365 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00070772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.15 or 1.00155860 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00071985 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,264,794 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

