BitBall (BTB) Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $234,460.00 and $173,713.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.18 or 1.00045273 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,264,794 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.