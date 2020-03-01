BitBay (BAY) Market Capitalization Tops $9.15 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. BitBay has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $1,626.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005939 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.