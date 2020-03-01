BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Tops $6.64 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $363,979.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00497266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.06368889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00064193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

