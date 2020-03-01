Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $100,182.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,551,664 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

