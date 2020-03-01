bitCNY (BITCNY) One Day Volume Tops $226.86 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $226.86 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,876,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.