BitCoen Market Cap Reaches $67,415.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $67,415.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.02918635 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,487.12 or 0.87991396 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

