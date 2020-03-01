Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Volume Tops $70.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $625,109.00 and $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

