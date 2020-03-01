Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $741,935.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $741,935.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

