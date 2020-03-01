Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.65 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.65 billion and approximately $3.93 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $308.59 or 0.03634280 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptomate, Independent Reserve, Graviex and BTCC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,502.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00760236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019177 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,306,988 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

