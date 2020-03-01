Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007460 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, BigONE, HitBTC and Binance. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $118.13 million and $10.66 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Huobi, Binance, BigONE, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, Indodax, Exrates, Gate.io, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

