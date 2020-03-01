Bitcoin Fast 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $731.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. Bitcoin Fast has a total market capitalization of $147,005.00 and $731.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.90 or 1.00435912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.