Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291,195.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $291,195.00 and approximately $39,685.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

