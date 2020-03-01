Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Reaches $171,714.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $171,714.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00575730 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00106848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00116261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001153 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

