Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00035512 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $419,104.00 and approximately $12,858.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004138 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,780 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

