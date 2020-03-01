Bitcoin SV Price Tops $227.44 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.16 billion and $2.43 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC on major exchanges including MBAex, OKEx, ZB.COM and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009307 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,304,827 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, OTCBTC, Bitkub, Huobi, CoinEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Bitrue, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, Bit-Z, Indodax, Hotbit, Coinbit, YoBit, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, Bittrex, Bitbns, MBAex, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDAX, Binance, BigONE, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Koinex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Kraken and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

